South Africa: Income Tax Fraudster Convicted and Sentenced

16 April 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Ruzaan Botha (45) the sole director of Botha Investment Holdings cc got convicted and sentenced at Gqebera Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 15 April 2021.

It is alleged that between 2010 and 2014 financial years, Botha failed to submit tax returns for the alleged income of R728 157-62 she earned from the contracts she had with the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

The matter was reported to Gqebera Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team hence her arrest on 10 May 2018. She made her first court appearance on the 11 May 2018 where she was released on bail.

After a number of court appearances at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, Botha got convicted and sentenced to R20 000 fine or 4 years imprisonment suspended for 5 (five) years.

Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya the Hawks Provincial Head commends the team for the success.

