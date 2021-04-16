Namibia: Unam Gunning for Perfect Start Against United

Unam Rugby Club head coach Johan Diergaardt is targeting to kick start their Namibia Rugby Premier League campaign on a high note when they face Trustco United tomorrow at the Unam Stadium in the capital.

Only the two teams senior sides will be taking to the field, but their second teams will also face each other at the same venue - just before the match of their senior counterparts.

Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, Diergaardt said tomorrow's match will be a tough one, as the players have been out of action for a long time and they might struggle a bit with match fitness - but other than that, he assured they will be well prepared to give United a good for their money.

"Yes, we are excited to return to play after a long lay-off due to coronavirus and other uncertainties. It's going to be a rough ride for us tomorrow, as the players have not played any competitive games in a while. It's going to be a tough test for us, as I don't know how players will react on the field of play. Despite us not having played competitive rugby in a while, I think we have prepared well enough for the new season. Our main goal is to win every single game - and that's the mentality with which we are going to play each match," said an upbeat Diergaardt, a former head coach of the country's senior side, the Welwitschias.

In other action also taking place tomorrow, Rehoboth Rugby Club will be at home as they welcome Wanderers at the town's stadium.