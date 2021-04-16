Namibia: Local Market Day Launched

The local merchant store, in conjunction with Energy 100 FM and Kufindi consultants, officially launched its first market day on Wednesday. Founded by local businesswomen Ndeshi Nghimwena and Rousa Shikoha, Local Merchant Namibia seeks to help local brands grow in line with international brands.

The platform was established in October last year and will be held once a month. Speaking at the launch of the market day, Nghimwena said they aim to provide a platform that showcases Namibian products to different consumers and encourages the buying of Namibian made products."Our goal is to provide a market place for local merchants who do or do not have a retailing footprint and give them an opportunity to market and sell their products to a wider market.

"The store will enable consumers to have a platform where they can have access to local products from all over Namibia," she further explained.

Although people are urged to support and consume local products on a daily, Nghimwena said that many have no idea where to find these products; hence, they initiate a local merchant store where all local products can be found."When we started, we only had five exhibitors - but at the moment, we have more than 25 exhibitioners," said Nghimwena, adding that the market for local products is growing daily.

By having a market day, Nghimwena added that the manufacturers will have to meet their buyers."This can be of good benefits to the manufacturers because they will understand what consumers really want and how to upgrade their products," she said.

Speaking at the same event, Nashawn Marenga of radio energy noted that the performance of Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the economy is one of the key factors on which the country's vision is built."Our government realises that the development of SMEs is the key component for Namibia to achieve its growth trajectory, poverty eradication and better livelihood for especially rural communities," he explained.

Marenga urged more people to pledge their support and uplift local products. The first market day is scheduled to take place on the 1st of May this year and some exhibitors will be Chrisla essential cosmetics, African natural cosmetics, Tropik chocolate, among many others.