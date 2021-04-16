South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Murder, Attempted Murder and Illegal Weapons

press release

The fight against the proliferation of illegal weapons was given a boost when Tactical Response Team deployed at Ngcobo with Ngcobo task team arrested two suspects aged 34-37 years old for murder, attempted murder, possession of illegal weapons and ammunition. The arrest followed after members followed up on information about illegal firearms at Chefana locality. An operational began at 19:00 on 15 April until early next day in search of the wanted suspects.

It is alleged that a 70-year-old male was murdered in his house on 20 March 2021. His wife was also shot but survived. While investigating the murder and attempted murder cases, information was received about a man in possession of unlicensed firearms. Members searched in a mealie field where the firearms were hidden and found them wrapped in a plastic bag.

A second male suspect who was alleged to be in possession of an illegal firearm and illegally staying at Chefana was followed. The suspect led the team to a mealie field where a firearm was found carefuly hidden and wrapped in a yellow cloth in a black plastic.

That led to the arrest of the following:

A 34-year-old suspect who was arrested and charged for murder attempted murder, possession of unlicenced firearm and possession of prohibited firearm after a 7.65 pistol without magazine or rounds was recovered in his possession.

A 36-year-old male suspect was charged for murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicenced firearm, possession of prohibited firearm and unlicensed ammunition.

A CZ pistol and 6o x 9mm rounds of ammunition were found in his possession.

All the firearms will be taken to a ballistic test to ascertain its earlier use in commission of crime.

Suspects are expected to appear in Ngcobo magistrate's court soon.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga said every firearm taken from illegal hands is a step closer to achieving a goal of a gun free Eastern Cape.