South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Murder, Attempted Murder and Illegal Weapons

16 April 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The fight against the proliferation of illegal weapons was given a boost when Tactical Response Team deployed at Ngcobo with Ngcobo task team arrested two suspects aged 34-37 years old for murder, attempted murder, possession of illegal weapons and ammunition. The arrest followed after members followed up on information about illegal firearms at Chefana locality. An operational began at 19:00 on 15 April until early next day in search of the wanted suspects.

It is alleged that a 70-year-old male was murdered in his house on 20 March 2021. His wife was also shot but survived. While investigating the murder and attempted murder cases, information was received about a man in possession of unlicensed firearms. Members searched in a mealie field where the firearms were hidden and found them wrapped in a plastic bag.

A second male suspect who was alleged to be in possession of an illegal firearm and illegally staying at Chefana was followed. The suspect led the team to a mealie field where a firearm was found carefuly hidden and wrapped in a yellow cloth in a black plastic.

That led to the arrest of the following:

A 34-year-old suspect who was arrested and charged for murder attempted murder, possession of unlicenced firearm and possession of prohibited firearm after a 7.65 pistol without magazine or rounds was recovered in his possession.

A 36-year-old male suspect was charged for murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicenced firearm, possession of prohibited firearm and unlicensed ammunition.

A CZ pistol and 6o x 9mm rounds of ammunition were found in his possession.

All the firearms will be taken to a ballistic test to ascertain its earlier use in commission of crime.

Suspects are expected to appear in Ngcobo magistrate's court soon.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga said every firearm taken from illegal hands is a step closer to achieving a goal of a gun free Eastern Cape.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.