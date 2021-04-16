South Africa: Covid Vaccine Registration System to Go Live After 4pm for Those Over 60

analysis

Friday's launch of the electronic system also marks the 'future of healthcare' in the country, says the health minister, who also made a plea for help to electronic-savvy South Africans.

Making the announcement on Friday morning, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize described it as a significant and historic moment, as he called on those who can to help senior citizens to register:

"Please help your mother, your father, your grandmother, your grandfather or your friend who is 60 years or older to register so they can get vaccinated. We can all guide each other and look after each other to get through this unprecedented crisis."

The minister added: "This launch marks a significant milestone not only for our vaccination campaign but for South Africa's advancement towards universal health coverage: This is the first time in our democratic history that a major public health campaign will be supported by one digital system for all South Africans. This is in line with the ninth pillar of the Presidential Health Compact, which commits to strengthening the health system by developing an information system that will guide health policies, strategies and investments. Some of the key activities proposed in the...