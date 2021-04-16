South Africa: Two Accused Convicted for Conspiracy to Commit Murder

press release

Mthokozisi Tsheme (30) and Gwiji Mlamleli (29) were found guilty for conspiracy to commit robbery and illegal possession of firearms on Thursday at the Stilfontein Regional Court.

The accused were arrested in Kanana in 2017 during an operation by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation where information was followed up alleging their plans to commit an armed robbery.

During the arrest, they were found in possession of a 9mm pistol and ammunition. They made a series of court appearances until ultimately being convicted.

Tsheme was sentenced to eight years imprisonment for conspiracy to commit robbery of which half is suspended for five years. He was further sentenced to four years imprisonment for possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Meanwhile Mlamleli was also sentenced to eight years imprisonment for conspiracy to commit robbery of which half is suspended for five years.