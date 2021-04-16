South Africa: Malmesbury Business Robbery Suspects Arrested

press release

Two suspects aged 52 and 61 are scheduled to make their court appearance in Malmesbury on Monday following their arrest last night shortly after they robbed a business.

At around 19:35, members of Malmesbury police reacted to a business robbery complaint and searched the area for the getaway vehicle described as a Toyota LDV. While driving in the direction of Kalbaskraal the suspects were spotted and following a pursuit, two suspects jumped out and fled further on foot. One of the suspects was apprehended while the other one managed to evade arrest. The driver proceeded to flee and the high speed pursuit ended in Goodwood where the Flying Squad joined the action. The vehicle was brought to a halt and the driver was arrested.

An unlicensed firearm and ammunition were seized while the stolen cash and cigarettes are yet to be recovered.