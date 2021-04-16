South Africa: Malmesbury Business Robbery Suspects Arrested

16 April 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Two suspects aged 52 and 61 are scheduled to make their court appearance in Malmesbury on Monday following their arrest last night shortly after they robbed a business.

At around 19:35, members of Malmesbury police reacted to a business robbery complaint and searched the area for the getaway vehicle described as a Toyota LDV. While driving in the direction of Kalbaskraal the suspects were spotted and following a pursuit, two suspects jumped out and fled further on foot. One of the suspects was apprehended while the other one managed to evade arrest. The driver proceeded to flee and the high speed pursuit ended in Goodwood where the Flying Squad joined the action. The vehicle was brought to a halt and the driver was arrested.

An unlicensed firearm and ammunition were seized while the stolen cash and cigarettes are yet to be recovered.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.