South Africa: Police Made a Breakthrough in Mob Justice Murders

The 72-hour activation plan ordered by the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga yielded positive results as it led to the arrest of four male suspects believed to be involved in the gruesome murder of seven people at Zingqolweni Locality, on Wednesday, 14 April 2021, in Ladyfrere.

A team of operatives, led by a Major General appointed by the Provincial Commissioner, worked around the clock until midnight on Thursday, 15 April 2021 when they pounced on four suspects aged between 43 and 60 at Zingqolweni Locality. One of the four suspects, who is also believed to be a local Ward Councillor in the village, is expected to appear in the Ladyfrere Magistrate's Court today whilst the other three will be appearing in the same court on Monday, 19 April 2021. All the suspects will be charged on seven counts of murder. The motive for the murders is yet to be established.

"I want to call upon the rest of those involved in these horrendous murders in Lady Frere to please submit themselves to the police before they are found. I made it clear that we shall find them and indeed we have found them in less than 24 hours. Let it be reiterated that there is absolutely no justification for anyone to deprive other human beings of their right to live. The law must continue to take its course." Lieutenant General Ntshinga remarked.

The Provincial Commissioner appreciated the cooperation shown by some members of the community in the area and urged them to continue working with the police in ensuring that peace and stability are restored in their villages. More arrest are expected as operations and investigations continue in the villages of Lady Frere.