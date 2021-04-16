South Africa: Suspect in Court for Possession of Stolen Property

16 April 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 33-year-old, Brain Khandemiri, appeared before Swartruggens Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 15 April 2021, after being arrested by Swartruggens Police Officials. Khandemiri was spotted hitch-hiking by police officials who were patrolling the N4 on Wednesday, 14 April 2021, at about 3:00. He was carrying a black suspicious school bag and was violating the lockdown curfew of people being confined into their places of residence between 23:00 until 04:00. Police stopped and search him near the graveyard. During their search, they found three laptops and six cell phones which the suspect could not account for.

The suspect was not in possession of the proof of purchase slip and the police ask Khandemiri to switch one of the laptops on and put his password in, but he failed to do so. He was arrested and charged for being in possession of suspected stolen property.

Khandemiri is expected to appear in the same magistrates' Court for his second appearance on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 for a bail application.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena congratulated the members for working tirelessly to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and face the full might of the Law.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

