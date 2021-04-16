South Africa: Life Sentence for Murder and Robbery Accused

16 April 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On Friday, 16 April 2021 a 42-year-old murder and robbery accused, Themba Sindaphi was sentenced in the Grahamstown High Court.

This followed the aggravating robbery and brutal murder of a 78-year-old female, Ms Paddy Orphen from a farm in the Cradock policing precinct on 5 May 2020. During the robbery her Ford Ranger bakkie was also taken and found deserted and burned at the nearby bushes in the Industrial area of Cradock.

The accused was arrested after which the case was transferred to the Grahamstown High Court.

This morning he was found guilty as charged and sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and another 18 years for robbery. The sentences of robbery will run concurrent to the life sentence of murder.

The Station Commander of Cradock Police Station, Colonel Ruth Slater commended the Investigation Officer, Constable Siyabonga Ntsimango for his dedication and perseverance during the investigation of this case, which ensured that the perpetrator of such a violent crime was removed from society for a long time.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Zimbabwe's Expelled MP Tendai Biti Recalled to Parliament
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.