South Africa: Life Sentence for Murder and Robbery Accused

press release

On Friday, 16 April 2021 a 42-year-old murder and robbery accused, Themba Sindaphi was sentenced in the Grahamstown High Court.

This followed the aggravating robbery and brutal murder of a 78-year-old female, Ms Paddy Orphen from a farm in the Cradock policing precinct on 5 May 2020. During the robbery her Ford Ranger bakkie was also taken and found deserted and burned at the nearby bushes in the Industrial area of Cradock.

The accused was arrested after which the case was transferred to the Grahamstown High Court.

This morning he was found guilty as charged and sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and another 18 years for robbery. The sentences of robbery will run concurrent to the life sentence of murder.

The Station Commander of Cradock Police Station, Colonel Ruth Slater commended the Investigation Officer, Constable Siyabonga Ntsimango for his dedication and perseverance during the investigation of this case, which ensured that the perpetrator of such a violent crime was removed from society for a long time.