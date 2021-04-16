Namibia's Women Top Their Men

16 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

NAMIBIA's women topped their men's side when they thrashed Botswana 30-0 in their opening match at the Africa Indoor Hockey Cup tournament in Durban on Friday afternoon.

Their men's side had earlier beaten their Botswana counterparts 27-0 but the Namibian women, sponsored by MTC and co-sponsored by Namdia and Standard Bank, topped that with a great performance.

Kaela Schimming opened their account after only two minutes and from then on there was only one team in it.

Had it not been for numerous great saves by the Botswana keeper, Tshepiso Jacob, Namibia's victory could have been much bigger.

By the end of the first chukka they were leading 6-0, by half time it was 13-0, and by the third chukka it was 22-0.

Namibia's goal scorers were Kaela Schimming with five, Sunelle Ludwig, Dure Boshoff, Tara Myburgh and Danja Meyer with four each, Azaylee Philander, Caitlin Gillies, Gillian Hermanus and captain Maggy Mengo with two each, and Jivanka Kruger with one.

Namibia's next match is against South Africa's women, who beat Botswana 26-0 earlier on Friday.

