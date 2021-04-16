Mozambique: Second Consecutive Day With No Covid-19 Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Thursday announced that, for the second consecutive day, no deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease have been reported.

In eight of the first 15 days in April, no deaths were reported. The total number of Covid-19 deaths in Mozambique remains 794.

Testing for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 reached a milestone on Thursday, when the number of people tested went to over half a million. According to a Ministry of Health Thursday press release, since the start of the pandemic, 500,757 people have been tested, 1.257 of them in the previous 24 hours.

Of the samples tested, 479 came from Maputo city and 164 from Maputo province, accounting for 51.5 per cent of the total. There were also 105 tests from Niassa, 90 from Nampula, 88 from Inhambane, 88 from Gaza, 76 from Manica, 71 from Zambezia, 49 from Sofala, 28 from Tete and 19 from Cabo Delgado.

1,182 of the tests yielded negative results and 75 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 69,002.

Of the 75 positive cases diagnosed on Thursday, 71 were Mozambicans and four were foreigners (the Ministry release did not reveal their nationalities). 38 were men or boys and 37 were women or girls. Eight were children under the age of 15, and a further eight were over 65 years old.

47 of the cases diagnosed on Thursday (62.7 per cent of the total) were from the Greater Maputo Metropolitan area - that is, from Maputo and Matola cities and the neighbouring districts of Boane and Marracuene. There were also ten cases from Nampula, seven from Zambezia, five from Niassa, three from Gaza, and one each from Sofala, Manica and Tete. None of those tested in Cabo Delgado or Inhambane were positive.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Mozambique By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) on Thursday was six per cent. This compares with 4.5 per cent on Wednesday and 5.8 per cent on Tuesday.

Over the same 24 hour period, six Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (three in Zambezia, and one each in Maputo, Nampula and Inhambane) but nine new cases were admitted (five in Maputo, two in Zambezia, one in Sofala and one in Matola).

As of Thursday, 45 people were under medical care in the Covid-19 wards (an increase on the 42 people reported hospitalised on Wednesday). The great majority of these patients - 33 (73.3 per cent) - were in Maputo. There were also four patients in Sofala, three in Matola, three in Zambezia and two in Nampula. The Covid-19 facilities in Cabo Delgado, Niassa, Manica. Tete, Inhambane and Gaza had no patients.

The Ministry also reported that on Thursday a further 1,140 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19. 1,061 of these were from Maputo city. There were also 36 recoveries from Tete, 32 from Nampula, six from Inhambane and five from Zambezia. This brings the total number of recoveries to 61,112, or 88.6 per cent of all those diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The large number of recoveries on Thursday helped reduce the number of active Covid-19 cases, which now stands at 7,092 (down from 8,157 on Wednesday). The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 5,069 (71.5 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 770; Nampula, 362; Sofala, 271; Zambezia, 191; Niassa, 156; Inhambane, 123; Cabo Delgado, 84; Gaza, 47; Tete, 13; and Manica, six.