Angola: Peace Debates Promote Harmony

Luanda — Debates on the peace and security of the states and their relationship with the faith have a major impact on the tranquility, harmony, well-being and security of the citizens, said Thursday the director of the National Institute of Religious Affairs , Castro Maria.

Speaking at a conference on "Cultural identity in the consolidation of a culture of peace and university excellence", the official said that the church and higher education institutions should be called to promote the values associated with the promotion of the culture of peace.

He highlighted the initiative of the Tocoista Church's Higher Polytechnic Institute (ISPT) to promote this meeting that discussed and reflected on the contribution of the various cultural, academic and scientific actors in solution to the main problems of the society.

According to Castro Maria, these issues are associated with the cultural entity, consolidation of peace and sustainable development, as they are principles that contribute to the tranquility and harmony of nations.

The conference marks the celebrations of April 4, Peace and National Reconciliation Day.

