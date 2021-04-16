Tanzania: Agro-Firm Gets Bot Nod to Give Farm Loans

16 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kalumbia

Dar es Salaam — The Private Agricultural Sector Support (Pass) has acquired a permit from the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) for it to start leasing and lending farm equipment and value-addition machines.

The project will start benefitting over 12,000 farmers, livestock keepers and fisheries stakeholders.

The firm, owned by Pass Trust, was issued a provisional licence by the BoT in March this year allowing it to commence operations.

Pass Leasing managing director Killo Lusewa told a press conference in the city yesterday that Sh12 billion has been set aside for the initial implementation of the project that is expected to reach 300 borrowers and letting clients in 2021 alone.

"Our target is to reach 3,000 borrowers and lend out at least Sh120 billion in the next five years," he told a press conference, expressing the Trust's readiness to add capital and secure more resources from other stakeholders.

Pass Leasing is the fourth company to provide such services according to the BoT certification and has entered agreement with manufacturers and sellers of equipment that support agricultural activities and value addition in agriculture, fisheries, livestock and beekeeping.

According to Mr Lusewa, individuals, companies and groups dealing in agriculture, fisheries, livestock and beekeeping, as well as food processors, are eligible to apply for farming equipment and machines that will add value to their goods.

"Applicants should apply for the equipment through the Pass Trust Dar es Salaam headquarters or zone offices located in Arusha, Morogoro, Kigoma, Mwanza, Mbeya and Mtwara. They can also apply via our website: " he said.

According to the director, upon being satisfied with the quality and price of the equipment among the contracted manufacturers and sellers, clients will be supposed to pay 20 percent of the cost and complete the remaining sum in one to three years.

"Clients should be able to confirm that they are farmers or take the equipment where there was a high demand. Unions, cooperatives and companies will need to have certificates of registrations and confirmation that they have been operating in the last three years in order to be considered," he said insisting that after provision of the loan clients will not be left alone.

Displaying the BoT certificate, Pass Trust managing director Anna Shanalingigwa said the leasing company will be launched in the third quarter of 2021.

"The country has been undergoing notable agricultural transformation, going from subsistence farming to agribusiness."

This requires more investment and modern technology is a reason for establishment of the company," she said.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.