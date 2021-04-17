Nigeria: Lagos Speaker Takes Tinubu Rice to Borno IDPs for Ramadan

Maiduguri — Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has donated branded Tinubu rice to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Borno State.

The gesture, is to cushion the hardship faced by thousands of IDPs during the Holy Month of Ramadan fasting.

The 10,000 bags of 15kg which is to be distributed to all IDPs across the state, carry the sticker and picture of the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Flagging off the distribution with officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan, said the intervention was first of its kind since over a decade of Boko Haram crisis, and called on other well-to-do individuals to emulate the gesture.

He said, the donation came at the right time, considering the economic hardship faced by traumatised IDPs in the state.

Lawan said Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other humanitarian agencies have been doing a lot in managing the plights of IDPs in the state.

He added that unfortunately due to devastating effects of the Boko Haram crisis, there has been much concern over meeting the economic demands of the displaced families and those living in host communities, hence the donation from the Lagos Speaker is a welcome development and timely at this critical period.

He said: "We in Borno State, especially members of the Borno State House of Assembly are happy and very appreciative of the Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mudasiru Obasa for donating 10,000 bags of rice which we are distributing today.

"As you are aware, the first phase of the distribution was conducted in Bakasi IDPs camp which host people from Nganzai, Monguno, Guzamala and Gwoza local government areas.

"The second phase of the distribution is to be conducted in Farm Centre IDPs camp where people of Ngala, Kala Balge, Dikwa, Bama and Mafa Local government areas are taking refuge.

"I am very impressed with the conduct of the exercise, as the IDPs are cooperating and organizing themselves with us, including officials of SEMA without any hitches.

"On behalf of my people at the State Assembly, I commend my Colleague the Lagos Speaker, Rt Hon Mudashiru for this great gesture which will definitely cushion the hardship faced by our IDPs in camps and host communities."

Two of the beneficiaries, Mallam Auwal Isa, a father of 10 children and Aishatu Mohammed, a mother of 7 children whose husband was killed by Boko Haram, expressed their appreciation to the Lagos Speaker for the gesture, and prayed the God bless him and his family, and restore peace in Borno State and the entire country.