Nigeria: IGR - Lagos Led Other States With N418,99 Billion in 2020 - NBS

Lagos State topped other states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2020, realising a total of N418.99 billion in the year.

This is indicated in the National Bureau of Statistics' Published Internally Generated Revenue for State level for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020.

It showed that in spite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the EndSARS mayhem, Lagos State increased its IGR by 5.08 per cent.

The state generated a total of N114 billion in first quarter of 2020; N90.51 billion in second quarter, in N107.84 billion in third quarter, and N106.63 billion in fourth quarter, making a total of N418.99 billion.

The state's 2020 IGR of N418.99 billion increased by N20.26 billion, when compared with N398.73 generated in 2019.

The report indicated that Lagos State contributed a share of 32.08 per cent of the total IGR of N1.31 trillion realised by the states in the country in 2020.

"The 36 states and FCT IGR figure hits N1.31trn in 2020 compared to N1.33trn recorded in 2019. This indicates a negative growth of -1.93 per cent year on year.

"Lagos State has the highest Internally Generated Revenue with N418.99bn recorded, closely followed by Rivers with N117.19bn while Yobe State recorded the least Internally Generated revenue," the NBS report indicated.

The Lagos State 2020 IGR showed that the state realised N278.89 billion from the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) taxes; N17.07 billion from Direct Assessment, Road Taxes contributed N12.14 billion, while a total of N51.79 billion was from the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) revenue.

Following after Lagos State is Rivers with 8.97 per cent -- N117,19 billion IGR in 2020; FCT generated N92.06 billion with a share of 7.05 per cent, Delta contributed a share of 4.57 per cent with N59.73 billion IGR while Kaduna generated N50.77 billion -- 3.89 per cent.

Ogun State contributed 3.89 per cent with its N50.75 billion; Oyo 2.91 per cent with N38.04 billion, Kano had 2.44 per cent share with N31.82 billion, Akwa Ibom had 2.35 per cent with N30.70 billion and Anambra had 2.14 per cent after generating N28.01 billion in 2020.

Also, Edo generated N27.18 billion -- 2.08 per cent; Ondo realised N24.85 billion -- 1.90 per cent; Enugu, 1.81 per cent with N23.65 billion IGR; Osun had 1.51 per cent with N19.67 billion; Kwara, 1.50 per cent -- N19.60 billion; and Plateau had 1.46 per cent with N19.12 billion revenue.

Zamfara generated N18.50 billion having a share of 1.42 per cent; Kogi had 1.33 per cent with N17.36 billion IGR; Imo realised N17.08 billion with 1.31 per cent; Cross River had 1.24 per cent with N16.18 billion; and Abia had a percentage of 1.10 with its N14.38 billion.

Kebbi generated N13.78 billion -- 1.05 per cent; Ebonyi State had 1.04 per cent with N13.59 billion revenue; Bauchi generated N12.50 billion -- 0.96 per cent; while Nasawara followed on 0.96 per cent with N12.48 billion.

Bayelsa had 0.93 per cent N12.18 billion; Sokoto realised N11.80 billion -- 0.90 per cent; Borno had 0.89 per cent with N11.58 billion; Katsina on 0.87 per cent with N11.40 billion; Niger generated N10.52 billion -- 0.81 per cent; while Benue stood at 0.80 per cent with N10.46 billion

Ekiti had 0.67 per cent with N8.72 billion; Jigawa on 0.66 per cent with N8.67 billion; Gombe had 0.65 per cent with N8.54 billion; Adamawa, 0.64 per cent share with N8.33 billion; Taraba, 0.62 per cent with N8.11 billion; and lastly, Yobe, 0.60 per cent with N7.78 billion IGR. NAN