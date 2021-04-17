Kenya: Ruto - Jubilee Is Currently Managed By Drunkards

Sila Kiplagat/Daily Nation
Deputy President William Ruto (file photo).
17 April 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Deputy President William Ruto has sensationally claimed he is considering dumping Jubilee because the ruling political outfit is currently managed by drunkards.

In an explosive interview on Citizen TV on Thursday night, an emotional DP also all but confirmed his political association with President Uhuru Kenyatta is over while explaining he will be banking on Kenyans to vote for him as President in 2022.

"The next President of Kenya will be elected, not appointed," said the DP.

"I have tried all I could to see whether things can be worked out (within Jubilee) but it is proving difficult," said Ruto.

"(That's) because the people who call shots at Jubilee are hardly sober. They appear on national television drunk. That is the level of impunity they have."

The DP mentioned a senior political figure as among the drunkards but Nairobi News cannot publish the name for legal reasons.

Despite the frustrations he has endured as the country's second in command, Ruto adds that he is not willing to resign, with barely 15 months of his second term remaining.

"I was not elected Deputy President by Raphael Tuju. Kenyans voted for me and Uhuru Kenyatta. I will not resign just because a few people are pushing me to."

The DP has on a number of occasions been denied access to the Jubilee headquarters in Nairobi.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.