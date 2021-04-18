Chad: Ordered Departure of Family Members of U.S. Govt Employees from U.S. Embassy in N'Djamena

U.S. Department of State
U.S. Embassy in Ndjamena
18 April 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document

Security Alert: Ordered Departure of Family Members of U.S. Government Employees from U.S. Embassy N'Djamena

Event: On April 17, 2021, the Department ordered the departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees from U.S. Embassy N'Djamena due to civil unrest and armed violence.

Armed non-governmental groups in northern Chad have moved south and appear to be heading toward N'Djamena. Due to their growing proximity to N'Djamena, and the possibility for violence in the city, non-essential U.S. Government employees have been ordered to leave Chad by commercial airline. U.S. citizens in Chad wishing to depart should take advantage of commercial flights.

The government of Chad may impose travel restrictions without notice, which may affect travel plans. The government of Chad may block communications channels, including telephone service, social media, and internet.

The U.S. Government has extremely limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Chad as U.S. Government employees must obtain special authorization to travel outside of the capital, including the Lake Chad Basin.

Read the original article on State Department.

More on This
Fighting Approaching Chad Capital Sparks Travel Warnings
Chad's President Seeks a Sixth Term in a Region for Old Men
How a Popular Movement Could End Chad President's 30-Year Rule
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: State Department

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.