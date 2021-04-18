Kenyans Urged to Embrace Local Tourism to Revive the Economy

18 April 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenyans have been urged to embrace local tourism to help revive the economy, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking in Machakos County during the launch of the Tembea Tujenge Kenya quarter three campaign, the initiative's Ambassador Maina Kageni urged Kenyans especially locals within Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu and Kajiado who are still under lockdown to tour tourism attraction sites within the four counties even as the government continues to enforce the strict COVID-19 protocols.

Maina, who paid a courtesy call to Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, however, called on Kenyans to observe the Ministry of Health coronavirus measures in order to curtail the spread of the deadly virus.

"Let's embrace domestic tourism even as we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the only way we can revitalize our economy," said Maina during the initiative sponsored by Tourism Fund, Safaricom, Isuzu East Africa, Vivo Energy and Bee Tee Concepts.

On his part Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua said his County Government had set the stage for the development of domestic tourism in the county.

"In Machakos County, we lead while others follow. We have established modern places that supports domestic tourism. Our County was also the first one to cushion residents and visitors from economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Mutua.

The Tourism Industry in Kenya which involves Hotels, restaurants and travel agents as is the case in the global economy has been thrown into crisis by restrictions, putting thousands of businesses and jobs at risk after establishments were ordered closed.

Maina said, Tembea Tujenge Kenya's mission is to inspire new strategies for positioning the sector for long-term sustainable growth.

"Domestic tourism provides an immense opportunity for contribution to national priorities such as economic growth, job creation and poverty alleviation," added Maina.

The efforts of Tembea Tujenge Kenya together with the sponsors is aimed at stimulating and accelerating growth in domestic tourism.

