Zimbabwe Independence Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States, I offer congratulations to the Zimbabwean people on the 41st anniversary of your country's independence.

The United States supports all Zimbabweans who aspire to a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future. To that end, we will join with the Zimbabwean people to strengthen democratic institutions, promote equitable economic growth, boost public health, and improve food security.

As the people of Zimbabwe celebrate their Independence Day, we recognize their continued struggle to secure the rights and freedoms enshrined in their constitution. We encourage the Government of Zimbabwe to support reforms to advance these constitutional rights and embrace an inclusive national dialogue that upholds the universal values Zimbabweans have fought so hard to gain.

Please accept my best wishes on this auspicious day.

Antony Blinken is the U.S. Secretary of State