Uganda: IGP Promotes Over 3,000 Officers

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Martins Okoth Ochola, has promoted 3,097 police officers.

Those promoted are junior officers from the rank of constables to inspector of police.

According to a police statement released yesterday, 336 assistant inspectors of police were promoted to the rank of inspector of police, 404 sergeants were promoted to the rank of assistant inspector of police while 1,099 corporals were promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Another 1,258 police constables were promoted to the rank of corporal.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga said 2,566 of the promoted officers were male while 531 were female.

"The promotions of the subordinated officers were done in accordance with the laid down established procedures and in accordance with the Uganda Public Service standing orders (2010) selection A-G and the Police standing orders," Mr Enanga said.

He said the promotion was based on performance, current responsibility, leadership abilities and command abilities.

"We also looked at the time spent on the rank, discipline and length of service," he said.