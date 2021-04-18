Zimbabwe: More Jail Nightmare for Mthwakazi Activists

Nine Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) activists facing public violence charges were Friday further remanded in custody to the 28th of April this month.

The activists have been languishing at Khami Remand Prison for more than a month.

They briefly appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Tawengwa Sengester Friday.

The activists' lawyer Nqobani Sithole from Abammeli Lawyers for Human Rights said he was expecting trial to kick off when his clients appear in court on the 28th of April.

"If all things are equal, the trial should start on the next remand date. We have applied for bail at the High Court and we are still waiting for a set-down date for the bail application hearing," Sithole told NewZimbabwe.com Friday.

"If all things being equal, they might be on bail pending trial before the trial kicks off on the 28th."

The activists were arrested almost a month ago after they stormed Bulawayo Central Police Station protesting over the alleged harassment of their party leader Mqondisi Moyo by state security agents.

In denying the accused bail, the magistrate ruled that the state had a strong case against them.