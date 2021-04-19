South Africa: Apocalyptic Fire Reaps Day of Unforgiving Destruction in Mother City

Ian Barbour/Flickr
The Jagger Library at the University of Cape Town in 2012. The library was burned in a fire on April 18, 2021.
19 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tiara Walters and Victoria O'Regan

Capetonians grieve the loss of priceless heritage treasures as fire rips across Table Mountain and the University of Cape Town campus.

Efforts to contain the out-of-control wildfire that erupted on Table Mountain on Sunday morning at around 8.45 continued throughout the night.

The unforgiving inferno - suspected by the Table Mountain National Park to have been ignited by an unattended vagrant fire - burnt down a restaurant at Rhodes Memorial and damaged multiple buildings at the University of Cape Town (UCT) campus, including the library.

Efforts continue to contain a vegetation fire in the mountain above UCT.

The City of Cape Town is engaging in active firefighting efforts along with TMNP and the Volunteer Wildfire Service. At this stage, UCT has initiated an evacuation of student residences. #CTNews pic.twitter.com/3qtF6CqcXS -- City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) April 18, 2021

NCC Wildfires, the firefighting services contracted to South African National Parks (SANParks), reported that the wildfire had started above Philip Kgosana Drive in the game camp area between UCT and the busy Hospital Bend junction near Groote Schuur Hospital.

Tearing up the mountain's slopes towards Rhodes Memorial, it destroyed the iconic memorial restaurant, and then headed towards...

