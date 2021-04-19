Uganda: My Pregnancy Will Silence Critics - Kansiime

18 April 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Comedian Anne Kansiime admits she is 'relieved' to be expecting her first child.

The Ugandan artist and boyfriend Tukahiirwa Abraham are said to be excited about the prospect of formally starting a family two years after they became an item.

And Kansiime, who made his name in Kenya for his rib-cracking episodes served with a heavy Ugandan accent, suggested her baby will shut up critics, some of whom she says even dared suggest that she had sold her uterus.

"Some people were trying to figure out why I did not have kids with my ex-husband Gerald Ojok," she explained.

"So they said that I had sold my uterus for fame. The sad thing is even if its not true there is no way you can be able to show people that your uterus is still intact."

Kansiime and Okoj parted ways after dating for five years and she had admitted in an earlier interview the relationship could not be sustained owing to her tough schedule and lack of kids.

Earlier, Kansiime had expressed her excitement on the prospect of becoming a mother.

"My head spins from not knowing where to start. I have been looking for the perfect way to break it but soon Skylanta and I shall have a little ninja added to our family," she revealed.

"I have been looking for the perfect way to break it to you my dearest Ninjas that soon my Kantu Skylanta and I shall have a little Ninja added on to our family and I thooooought and thought, what better way!!?" she further said.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Fighting Approaching Chad Capital Sparks Travel Warnings
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
What's to Show for Zimbabwe's 41 Years of Independence?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.