Kenya: Betty Kyalo, Eric Omondi Bashed for Flouting Covid-19 Measures

Netizens have lashed out at media personalities Betty Kyalo and Eric Omondi for flouting Covid-19 protocols.

The duo had travelled to Kisumu County to publicize their show that airs on KTN.

In a video shared on the comedian's Instagram account, the two are seen interacting with members of the public without wearing face masks and there was no social distance.

Kenyans observed that the two TV hosts were also greeting Kisumu residents by hand instead of waving in line with health protocols issued by the government.

Bmk_kanambo posted, "Unaboo eriko mkiwa na huyo kyalo wako😢 stay safe Kuna corona hao raia can't access quick and good medication wakiget covid compaired to you and Betty."

Shirohlilly wrote, "COVID hakuna kisumu?? U guys are risking peoples life's aki."

Emmanuels_closet_ said, " Betty??! Covid is real be careful please 🙏."

Chegemorryne added, "Nyinyi ndio mnafanya tufungiwe 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 yaani how hard is it to wear a mask??

Jael_mercy2 wrote, "Ati roadblock ni ya aki a nani? 🤣 🤣 🤣 Hi ni Kenya."

Maliqs_shoe_hub posted, "Kwani hakuna corona Kisumu? Ama baba amewaprotect?.

Scottsbarnes added, "No face mask... you guys are not serious thou🙄🙄.