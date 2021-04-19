Kenya: Betty Kyalo, Eric Omondi Bashed for Flouting Covid-19 Measures

18 April 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Netizens have lashed out at media personalities Betty Kyalo and Eric Omondi for flouting Covid-19 protocols.

The duo had travelled to Kisumu County to publicize their show that airs on KTN.

In a video shared on the comedian's Instagram account, the two are seen interacting with members of the public without wearing face masks and there was no social distance.

Kenyans observed that the two TV hosts were also greeting Kisumu residents by hand instead of waving in line with health protocols issued by the government.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNwg8MkgSqD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Bmk_kanambo posted, "Unaboo eriko mkiwa na huyo kyalo wako😢 stay safe Kuna corona hao raia can't access quick and good medication wakiget covid compaired to you and Betty."

Shirohlilly wrote, "COVID hakuna kisumu?? U guys are risking peoples life's aki."

Emmanuels_closet_ said, " Betty??! Covid is real be careful please 🙏."

Chegemorryne added, "Nyinyi ndio mnafanya tufungiwe 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 yaani how hard is it to wear a mask??

Jael_mercy2 wrote, "Ati roadblock ni ya aki a nani? 🤣 🤣 🤣 Hi ni Kenya."

Maliqs_shoe_hub posted, "Kwani hakuna corona Kisumu? Ama baba amewaprotect?.

Scottsbarnes added, "No face mask... you guys are not serious thou🙄🙄.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Fighting Approaching Chad Capital Sparks Travel Warnings
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
What's to Show for Zimbabwe's 41 Years of Independence?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.