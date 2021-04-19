Nigeria: Troops Arrest Boko Haram Informant, Tighten Security in Yobe - Official

18 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Yerima says the suspect confessed during interrogation to have revealed troops' movements and position to his Boko Haram collaborators.

The Nigerian Army says the troops of 27 Task Force Brigade on the platform of Operation Lafiya Dole have arrested suspected Boko Haram informant identified as Modu Ari, in Kamuya area of Yobe.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Mohammed Yerima, a brigadier general, said this in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the activities of the suspect and his accomplices were responsible for the recent attacks on troops position by terrorists in the area.

Mr Yerima said the suspect confessed during interrogation to have revealed troops' movements and position to his Boko Haram collaborators.

According to him, the investigation is ongoing to unravel the network of local informants whose nefarious activities have endangered troops on clearance operations around the fringes of Timbuktu Triangle.

He said the unfortunate sabotage of troops movement by Mr Ari and his accomplices made it possible for the terrorists to attack the rear element of troops on patrol.

The army spokesperson said the attack was swiftly repelled by troops from the Tactical Headquarters of 27 Task Force Brigade and Army Super Camp 3 Buratai, noting that troops suffered some casualties.

"In spite of the setback, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has encouraged troops of Operation Tura Takaibango to keep their fighting spirit up and to remain dedicated in the effort to flush out the remnants of the terrorists as quickly as possible.

"He charged them not to relent even in the face of gross unpatriotic acts of some locals who are snitching on their movements and positions.

"The COAS also admonished citizens to, as a matter of patriotic duty, avail the troops of credible and timely information that will help them to flush out the adversaries," he said.

