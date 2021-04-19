Nigeria: Arik Air Resumes Direct Flights From Lagos to Kano

The management of Arik Air says it is resuming direct flights from the nation's commercial capital, Lagos, to the ancient city of Kano effective from April 27, 2021, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Chief executive officer of Arik Air, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, in a statement in Lagos yesterday said the three weekly flights would operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Ilegbodu said the decision to reintroduce direct flights between Lagos and Kano was informed by the importance of both cities as centres of commerce.

He said that Arik Air had always been known for the promotion of economic activities among the components states of Nigeria.

Ilegbodu said: "We are pleased to announce the return of services to the ancient city of Kano. Our flights will offer our customers the advantage of direct air travel between Lagos and Kano."