Nigeria: Arik Air Resumes Direct Flights From Lagos to Kano

19 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

The management of Arik Air says it is resuming direct flights from the nation's commercial capital, Lagos, to the ancient city of Kano effective from April 27, 2021, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Chief executive officer of Arik Air, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, in a statement in Lagos yesterday said the three weekly flights would operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Ilegbodu said the decision to reintroduce direct flights between Lagos and Kano was informed by the importance of both cities as centres of commerce.

He said that Arik Air had always been known for the promotion of economic activities among the components states of Nigeria.

Ilegbodu said: "We are pleased to announce the return of services to the ancient city of Kano. Our flights will offer our customers the advantage of direct air travel between Lagos and Kano."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Fighting Approaching Chad Capital Sparks Travel Warnings
What's to Show for Zimbabwe's 41 Years of Independence?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.