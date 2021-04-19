Cote d'Ivoire: Three Sentenced to Life for 2004 Air Strike On French Troops

Mairie de Bouaké/Wikimedia Commons
Bouaké skyline, Côte d'Ivoire (file image from 2014).
16 April 2021
Radio France Internationale
By Michael Fitzpatrick

A French court has sentenced a Belarusian mercenary and two Ivorian pilots to life in prison for their suspected involvement in an air strike on a French military camp in Ivory Coast in 2004, which killed ten people. None of the accused was in court. Their whereabouts are unknown.

Yury Sushkin, believed to have been the pilot of the Ivorian airforce jet behind the strike, and two co-pilots, Patrice Ouei and Ange Gnanduillet, were tried for murder in absentia.

The 6 November 2004 attack on French peacekeeping forces in the central region of Bouake caused a deep rift in relations between France and its former West African colony.

Two planes flew low over the site and one then fired rockets into the camp, killing nine soldiers and an American aid worker.

Forty others were injured.

The attack came during an aerial offensive by then Ivorian president Laurent Gbagbo in an effort to reclaim the country's north from the rebels who had controlled it since 2002.

Robust French military retaliation

France reacted furiously to the 6 November strike, wiping out Cote d'Ivoire's entire fleet of military aircraft, and dealing a severe blow to Gbagbo's bid to end the rebellion.

Relations between France and Cote d'Ivoire, which had already been fraught, quickly deteriorated.

Violent anti-France protests broke out across the nationalist south of the divided country, prompting France to airlift thousands of its nationals to safety.

Officials close to Gbagbo, who was eventually toppled by his French-backed rival, Alassane Ouattara, in 2011 after a disputed election, claimed the pilot mistook the French camp for a rebel position.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Fighting Approaching Chad Capital Sparks Travel Warnings
What's to Show for Zimbabwe's 41 Years of Independence?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Fire Ravages in Cape Town, Burns University Library
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.