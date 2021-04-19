Kenya: GSU, KPA Eye Wins as African Clubs Championship Serves Off

18 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

General Service Unit (GSU) and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men's volleyball teams Sunday launch their African Clubs Championship campaigns with ties against Zamalek (Egypt) and Armee Patriotique Rwandaise (Rwanda) in Tunis at 4pm.

GSU take on five-time champions Zamalek at the Sidi Bousaid indoor arena, while KPA battle Rwandese side at the Zouaoui arena.

It will be interesting to see how KPA coach Sammy Mulinge will line up his charges against his former employers APR.

Mulinge parted ways with APR in 2019 after a nine-year stint which saw him guide them to three league titles(2011, 2012 and 2014).

Mulinge said they will give the first match the seriousness it deserves as it will determine their chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals.

"We have to take the pool as it is. We are ready for any team but we will approach the first match with caution knowing very well that starting the event on a positive note gives players the morale going forward," said the tactician, who guided the coastal outfit to a second place finish during the 2019 Kenya Volleyball Federation National League.

KPA, who are drawn in pool A, will then play four-time champions Esperance (Tunisia) on Monday before they wrap up the preliminary round with a match against Rukinzo (Burundi) on Tuesday.

GSU on the other hand take on Nigeria Customs on Monday befor they crosswords with Espoire (Congo). The teams will then rest on Wednesday with quarterfinals lined up for Thursday.

Pools:

Pool A

Esperance Sportive De Tunis

Arme Patriotique Rwandaise (APR)

Rukinzo

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA)

Pool B

Al Swehly

Societe Omnisport De I'Armee (SOA)

Port Autonome De Douala (PAD)

Rwanda Energy Group (REG)

Pool C

Nemo Stars

MTC

Wolaitta Dicha

Club Olympique de Kélibia (COK)

POOL D

Zamalek

Espoir

Nigeria Customs

General Service Unit (GSU)

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Fighting Approaching Chad Capital Sparks Travel Warnings
What's to Show for Zimbabwe's 41 Years of Independence?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.