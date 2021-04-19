Kenya: Malindi Tourism Players Raise Alarm Over Illegal Dumping of Waste

Tourism players in the resort town of Malindi, Kilifi County have raised alarm over reckless dumping of wastes along the Marine National Park road at Casuarina area.

The Malindi National Marine Park road is a gateway to the marine park, and also houses several hotels and villas, which attracts thousands of tourists every year.

Speaking during the monthly clean-up activity at the resort town, Mr Freddie De Curatolo, the spokesman of the Italian community in Malindi said the problem, which he termed as 'disgusting' is negatively affecting tourism.

"Dumping of wastes 50 meters from the marine park is a real shame, these wastes at the bush are located near to the resorts owned by famous Italian investor and former Formula One boss, Flavio Briatore, which attracts several international investors and celebrities," he said.

The reckless dumping of wastes has become a menace at the main junction leading to the marine park, and consists of plastics, bottles, and even chemical wastes.

The historical resort town, which administratively extends to Watamu is the home to many international celebrities such as Kenyan football star MacDonald Mariga, British supermodel, and Kenyan tourism ambassador Naomi Campbell, among other top government personalities and investors.

Mr Curatolo called for the enforcement of the Solid Waste Management Act that is in place to prevent reckless dumping of wastes, which is a threat to the environment.

"At the 'dumpsite' we could easily see plastics thrown on trees, pampers, plastic wastes, and all over the bush," he added.

Ms Sabina Vivaldi, an investor also expressed concern about the way people were dumping wastes saying the area is full of residential residences and multi-billion investments that attract tourists due to the proximity to the national park.

"We would really ask for reinforcement of the waste management laws to ensure people are not allowed to dump waste anywhere," she said.

Ms Vivaldi who is one of the founder members of Progressive Welfare Association of Malindi that is in the forefront of cleaning up the resort town every month called for authorities to act so as to stop the menace.

Malindi is loved Italian settlers and tourists who refer to the resort as little Italy and has over the years attracted several multibillion Italian investors who own hotels and villas.