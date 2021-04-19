Ethiopia: Two Killed in Addis Ababa Bomb Blast

Two people were killed when a bomb exploded in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa on Sunday afternoon.

According to the police, at least one person was seriously injured in the explosion.

The explosion occurred in front of the Meteorological Centre in Lideta Sub-City, near a large residential condominium area where tens of thousands of people live.

According to Lideta Sub-City Police Department Detective Inspector Daniel Tafesse, the explosion was heard shortly after a man and two women were seen at the scene.

However, police did not reveal the identity of the suspects.

After the incident, Addis Ababa Police Technical and Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians rushed to the scene.

"Another bomb was found in the pocket of one of the dead," police said.

The police have launched investigations into the incident.

There have been several bomb explosions incidents in Addis Ababa and other parts of the country since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed-led government launched a military offensive against Tigray People's Liberation Front on November 4 last year.