Kenya: KPA Win, GSU Fall as Continental Event Serves Off

18 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

Kenyan representatives at the men's African Clubs Championship- General Service Unit(GSU) and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA)= recorded mixed results as the event served off Sunday in Tunis, Tunisia.

KPA, who are making their maiden appearance in the tourney, came from a set down to see off Armee Patriotique Rwandaise (Rwanda) 3-2(24-26,25-23,21-25,25-23 and 15-12)) to start the 10-day event on high at the Zouaoui arena.

Kenyan champions GSU succumbed to five-time champions Zamalek 3-0( 25-17,25-15, 25-23) at the Sidi Bousaid indoor arena.

KPA coach Sammy Mulinge acknowledged it was a tough match but was glad his charges reigned supreme.

"We hope to build on this going forward. We will take one match at a time but a win against APR is something. We have two matches remaining and hopefully we record positive results that will see us qualify for the quarterfinals," said Mulinge, a former APR coach.

Mulinge parted ways with APR in 2019 after a nine-year stint which saw him guide them to three league titles(2011, 2012 and 2014).

KPA, who are drawn in pool A, will Monday play four-time champions Esperance (Tunisia) before they wrap up the preliminary round with a match against Rukinzo (Burundi) on Tuesday.

GSU on the other hand take on Nigeria Customs on Monday before they lock horns with Espoire (Congo). The teams will then rest on Wednesday with quarterfinals lined up for Thursday.

