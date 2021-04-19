Kenya: Olunga Scores First Asian Champions League Goal

19 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Geoffrey Anene

Michael Olunga scored his first Asian Champions League goal as Al Duhail were forced to a 1-1 draw against hosts Al Ahli Saudi in their second match at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on Sunday.

After a goalless first half, the Kenyan centre-forward gave the Qatari giants the lead in the 53rd minute. He superbly finished off a cross from Belgian Edmilson Junior from the right with his weaker right foot.

However, Olunga and co. were denied maximum points as Al Ahli equalised in added time through Omar Al Somah from a Motaz Hawsawi assist.

Al Duhail top Group C with four points from two matches. Esteghlal occupies second place. The Iranians mauled Al Ahli 5-2 on the first day. Esteghlal face Al Shorta later on Sunday.

Al Duhail will play Esteghlal next on April 21 at the same centralised location due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Buoyed by the 2-0 win against Iraqi side Al Shorta in their opening Group "C" game on April 15, the Sabri Lamouchi-coached side looked the hungrier of the two sides.

The Red Knights dominated every department, registering 29 attempts (eight on target) against Al Ahli's eight (two on target).

Olunga was withdrawn in the 84th minute with midfielder Luiz Ceara taking his place.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Fighting Approaching Chad Capital Sparks Travel Warnings
What's to Show for Zimbabwe's 41 Years of Independence?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.