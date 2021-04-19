Nigeria: 12 Confirmed Dead in Benue Tanker Explosion

18 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Alfred Olufemi

Eight males, three females and a little boy have died as a result of the traffic explosion

No fewer than twelve persons have died in the tanker explosion which occurred at Oshigbudu village in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

Earlier on Sunday, a petrol tanker fell at the Oshigbudu-Obagaji junction and spilled its contents.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Benue State, Yakubu Mohammed, said the tanker lost control.

He said eight males, three females and a little boy have died as a result of the traffic crash.

Mr Mohammed, who confirmed that a fire incident erupted after the crash, said the twelve people died instantly.

He, however, could not state the number of those affected by the fire which gutted houses and shops.

"Everything is calm now but you know the tanker lost control and crashed. Immediately it crashed the fuel spilled and affected shops and houses."

He added that FRSC operatives and other sister agencies are working together to evacuate the casualties and control the situation.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Fighting Approaching Chad Capital Sparks Travel Warnings
What's to Show for Zimbabwe's 41 Years of Independence?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.