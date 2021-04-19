South Africa: Mayor Plato Thanks Brave Firefighters for Tireless Efforts in Cape Blaze

VIDEO: Fire on Cape Town's Table Mountain
18 April 2021
City of Cape Town
press release By City of Cape Town, Media Office

Executive Mayor Dan Plato noted that at least one firefighter was being treated for burn wounds in hospital, as efforts to contain the fire continue. Property, including private homes, the Rhodes Memorial restaurant and historical structures such as the Mostert’s Hill windmill have been damaged by the blaze. Read more below:

Students from the Upper Campus of the University of Cape Town also had to be evacuated as strong winds caused the fire to spread.

Mayor Plato visited the site to thank those involved in firefighting efforts.  Mayor Dan Plato thanks residents for their donations  and calls on the public to please monitor emergency services  communications for any updates.

‘I wish to express our gratitude for the efforts of firefighters who have been working non-stop to bring this massive fire under control. It is saddening to note that property and historic buildings have been damaged by this fire. It is tragic that literary treasures have been lost at the UCT library, but I have been informed that some of the most valuable works were saved by the quick activation of roller doors. Our attention and support remains with firefighters and all roleplayers working to protect further loss of property,’ said Executive Mayor Dan Plato.

Fire Ravages South Africa's Cape Town, Burns University Library
