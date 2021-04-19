Nigeria: Boko Haram - President Buhari Happy With Troops Performance - Defence Minister

The defence minister , who also spoke to newsmen on his visit to assess the fighting spirit of the troops, urged journalists to be patriotic in reporting the military.

The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, has commended the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole combating insurgents in the north-eastern part of the country, saying that President Muhammadu Buhari appreciates their performance.

Mr Magashi, a retired major general, made the commendation on Sunday while addressing the troops at the headquarters of the Theatre Command in Maiduguri.

"Let me begin by thanking you all with the work you have been doing.

"The job you have been doing is highly appreciated by our Commander in Chief of the Armed forces, President Muhammadu Buhari and he said we should come here and talk to you to continue with the effort,"Mr Magashi said.

The minister who noted the injuries and loss of lives by some personnel in the course of the assignment, assured them that their losses would not be in vain.

He observed that the Nigerian military has distinguished itself in various operations across the world and that of the insurgency would not be different.

"You are doing your best and we recognise that.

"You have already been baptised, all you need to do is to find the enemy and bring him to his knees.

"We have the resources, the equipment to improve your standard and training to be able to do this good job.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We will continue to improve on your welfare and allowances and all what is due to you.

"Very soon we will embarked on recruitment of other soldiers and officers so that we can improve the manpower of our armed forces.

"Your commanders will brief you on further details of what we discussed with them," Mr Magashi said.

The defence minister , who also spoke to newsmen on his visit to assess the fighting spirit of the troops, urged journalists to be patriotic in reporting the military.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister's entourage included the Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru and Chief of the Air Staff, Ishiaka Amao.

The minister and his team also visited injured soldiers at 7 Division Gospital.(NAN)