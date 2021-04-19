Namibia: Ugly Brawl Mars Unam-United Match

THE image of the Namibian Rugby Premier League suffered a setback over the weekend when the highly anticipated match between United and Unam was called off due to a brawl early in the second half.

The encounter between the defending champions United, who won the last league that was contested in 2019, and Unam, the champions from 2015 to 2017, failed to live up to expectation, while the mass brawl put a premature end to a largely forgettable match.

The brawl erupted nine minutes into the second half when United hooker Gerhard Thirion spear-tackled Unam flanker Cameron Langenhoven, which led to a fight between some of the players.

After speaking to the linesmen, the referee Stephan Kellerman sent off two players from each side - United's Thirion and lock Thomas Kali, and Unam's hooker Bigman Kaura and prop Simon Kanime, but while they were walking off, their fight erupted again.

Several players, officials and onlookers tried to break up the fight, but to no avail, and Kellerman eventually called off the match.

At that stage Unam were leading 19-9, a result that could still stand seeing that one half had already been completed, although at this stage it's not clear whether the match will have to be replayed or not.

Till then Unam had held the upper hand with their heavy pack of forwards dominating the scrums, while their backline also seemed to be more potent in attack.

United took the lead after eight minutes when centre Denzo Bruwer put over a penalty, but it did not last long, as Unam flanker Cameron Langenhoven went over for a try after forward pressure, with fly half Delron Brandt adding the conversion.

United regained the lead after two more penalties by Bruwer, but Unam struck back when eighthman Prince Gaoseb went over from a forward maul, with Brandt once again converting.

Towards the end of the first half, United fly half Hanreco van Zyl took a quick tap penalty, but when he was tackled with no support, Unam quickly counter-attacked and sent winger Oderich Mouton over for a try in the left hand corner, to give them a 19-9 lead at halftime.

Unfortunately that's how it ended and the Namibia Rugby Union will now have to decide whether the result will stand or not.

Rehoboth, meanwhile, went to the top of the log after beating Wanderers 18-12 on their home turf in Rehoboth.

Rehoboth scored two tries through lock Conwill Draghoender and substitute back Shaun Mouton, while fly half Ascher Coetzee added two penalties and a conversion.

For Wanderers, centre Hugo Bernadus and scrum half Jacques Theron scored tries, while Theron added one conversion.

It was Rehoboth's second successive victory after they beat Kudus 25-13 last weekend, which takes them to the top of the log on seven points from two matches.

The newcomers to the Premier League, Grootfontein, meanwhile, got their campaign off to a great start with a 52-26 home victory against Reho Falcon.

Their flanker Wicus Jacobs had a great match, scoring four tries, while eighthman Amutenya Amutenya, fly half Louis Grobbelaar and left wing Ian Malan scored one try each.

Full back Ronald Deck converted all seven tries and added a penalty for a personal haul of 17 points.