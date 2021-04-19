Namibia: World Cup, Here We Come!

19 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

NAMIBIA's women pulled off a sensational 2-0 victory against South Africa at the Africa Cup in Durban yesterday to once again qualify for the Indoor Hockey World Cup.

South Africa had beaten Namibia 2-1 and 4-0 in their earlier matches at the Africa Cup over the weekend, but Namibia kept their best for last as they convincingly won yesterday's final after goals by Caitlin Gillies and Sunelle Ludwig.

There were scenes of unbridled jubilation at the final whistle when captain Maggy Mengo and her team mates embraced each other and wept with joy.

It was the second time that they had beaten South Africa at the final hurdle after their previous success in Swakopmund in 2017 saw them qualifying for the 2018 Indoor World Cup in Berlin.

It was also a personal triumph for coach Erwin Handura who was under pressure to perform after their earlier defeats, but has now taken them to two successive world cups.

In yesterday's final, SA created some early chances, but Namibian keeper Petro Stoffberg brought off two fine saves from Celia Seerane.

Namibia weathered the early onslaught and took the lead at the end of the first quarter when they won a short corner and Caitlyn Gillies slammed the ball into the back of the net.

SA stepped up the pressure in the second quarter, but Stoffberg once again saved well from Kelly Reed, while Gillian Hermanus had a great match in Namibia's defence.

With the pace picking up with attacks and counter-attacks, Namibia went 2-0 up midway through the third quarter when Sunelle Ludwig slammed home a fine pass from Gillies.

SA went all out onto the attack in the final corner, winning a few more short corners, but they couldn't find a way past Stoffberg, who was in tremendous form, as Namibia held on for a fantastic victory.

The Namibian women's team is sponsored by MTC with Namdia and Standard Bank as co-sponsors.

Namibia's men's team, sponsored by MTC, failed to emulate their women as they went down 4-1 to South Africa in the men's final yesterday.

Namibia took the lead in the 12th minute through a great solo goal by Dakota Hansen, but South Africa equalised six minutes later when Mustaphaa Cassiem scored from a short corner.

The team's were still tied 1-1 at the half time break, but SA gradually pulled away in the second half.

Two goals in quick succession by Chad Futcher and Jethro Eustice put them 3-1 up, while Futcher added his second in the final quarter to complete a 4-1 victory for South Africa.

It was South Africa's third successive victory against Namibia at the Africa Cup after they earlier won their group matches 6-3 and 9-3.

Despite failing at the final hurdle, it was a fine performance by a young Namibian team that holds a lot of promise for the future.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Fighting Approaching Chad Capital Sparks Travel Warnings
What's to Show for Zimbabwe's 41 Years of Independence?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.