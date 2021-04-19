Zimbabwe: Ncube Rues Missed Chance

FOR long-distance runner Ngonidzashe Ncube it appears his dream of going to the Olympics is over after he missed qualification with less than a minute a week ago in Italy and says that was his best chance.

Ncube, together with Munyaradzi Jari, Isaac Mpofu and Fortunate Chidzivo, took part in the Xiamen Marathon and Tuscany Camp Global Elite Race a week ago and none of them made the qualifying times for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to run from July 23 to August 8.

It was a painful and disappointing outcome for the Zimbabwean athlete who came out the best, out of the four runners, after he clocked 2 hours 12 minutes 25 seconds, which was 55 seconds away from the qualifying time of 2 hours 11 minutes 30 seconds for the men's marathon.

In the women's section the qualifying time is 2 hours 29 minutes 30 seconds.

The National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe are looking at fielding the athletes at another marathon expected in South Africa on May 23, just a few days before the qualifying period for the Tokyo Games marathon that has been set for May 31 closes.

However, Ncube says he doesn't see himself competing in South Africa because he needs to fully recover from his last race.

"I would really love to go and represent my country, that's why we stayed in camp for that long, since last year even when races were a challenge.

"I was hoping that I would qualify and going to South Africa now, I don't think it will be possible to get the time. I missed the time when I was in good shape and now to run another marathon within a six-week period, with all the fatigue, it's impossible for me.

"I don't think I will go to South Africa next month. I know my body better and I need to fully recover. I need to rest for two to three weeks then start training again. "If I go to run another marathon without recovering nothing will come out of it. I have done it before and this time we are talking of 2 hours 11 minutes 30 seconds," said Ncube.

Although he was left disappointed on missing his goal, Ncube is taking comfort in that he ran his personal best time and believes he can improve the time in the future.

"About the race, l am very happy for my new personal best, 2.12.25, and very disappointed because l didn't qualify for the Olympics.

"The conditions were horrible the entire race. We really tried hard as a team to qualify, myself and my training partner lsaac Mpofu we ran our personal best times.

"We didn't qualify but we were very close and l learned a lot from that race especially the need to acclimatise because the conditions here and in Europe are different. On the day of the race it was actually raining, windy, and it was cold. We failed to do a warm-up because of the bad weather.

"If we plan well, I can improve my personal best. That's if we focus on full recovery, and not just go for races for the sake of it because that is what really affects us as athletes, competing in too many races without full recovery.

"Why can't we learn from other countries that have elite athletes and be professional in the way we do our things? We have the talent in Zimbabwe and it's high time we have serious camps like other countries such as Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia and Lesotho.

"I know we can have someone from this country getting a medal if we can be more professional," said Ncube.

However, he is believes with a qualifying time of 2 hours 29 minutes 30 seconds for women's marathon, there is still hope in that section.

Ncube also thanked the national association, the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee, the coaches and individuals that made it possible for them to go to Italy after facing challenges in securing races due to the Covid-19 pandemic.