Zimbabwe: Through Their Words We Remain Inspired

Zimbabwe commemorated its 41st independence yesterday under a gloomy cloud of the Covid-19 pandemic that has wrecked lives globally and fundamentally disturbed countries' normal order of living.

However, in Zimbabwe the pandemic failed to dampen the euphoric spirit of having attained 41 years of independence.

Citizens virtually celebrated the day in the comfort of their homes while President Mnangagwa addressed citizens at a function held at State House.

Hordes of messages on social media platforms of people reflecting on the country's trajectory pointed to the high regard Zimbabweans have towards their independence.

In paying homage to those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the majority, Writing Back compiled a few inspiring quotations from some of the nationalists who enthused the masses to rise against the repressive colonial regime.

We start with former ZANU chairman Dr Herbert Wiltshire Chitepo.

On a trip to Australia in 1973, then Zimbabwe African Union (ZANU) chairman Dr Herbert Wiltshire Chitepo spoke about the importance of land as a major grievance of the black masses saying: "I could go on into the whole theories of discrimination in legislation, in residency, in economic opportunities, in education. I could go into that, but I will restrict myself to the question of land because I think this is very basic. To us the essence of exploitation, the essence of white domination, is domination over land. That is the real issue."

A brilliant scholar who had the gift of the garb and also gifted with a clarity and strength of intellect which he further advanced through studies, Dr Chitepo's lifelong commitment was the liberation of Zimbabwe from colonial oppression and attainment of majority.

Thus speaking in Lusaka, 1974 he said: "There will be no talks, no negotiations, no discussions involving our movement until Mr Smith recognises the right to immediate majority rule. That is not majority rule tomorrow, next week, next year or whenever. It is now. Until we hear that man, the rebel leader of the rebel regime, speak those words, our war goes on and it will continue until we have liberated every acre of our country."

Dr Chitepo died on 18 March 1975 in Lusaka, Zambia when a car bomb, placed in his Volkswagen Beetle exploded. Another liberation luminary, the late Father Zimbabwe Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo also spoke on the issue of land on April 12, 1980 urging youths to engage in agriculture and desist from always looking for jobs: "I want thousands of youths to join in tilling the land so that we can turn this country into a garden. Those who are looking for jobs in factories in town are looking in the wrong places."

Even during the earliest days of our independence, Father Zimbabwe was always conscious of the retrogressive nature of corruption. Speaking at the funeral of former ZIPRA commander Lookout Masuku in Bulawayo on April 12, 1986, Dr Nkomo warned that: "What Zimbabwe fought for was peace, progress, love, respect, justice, equality, not the opposite. And one of the worst evils we see today is corruption. The country bleeds today because of corruption. The country bleeds today because of corruption . . ."

And talking about the youths and his vision of Zimbabwe, liberation war icon General Josiah Magama Tongogara, the ZANLA commander who is variously described as a very strong charismatic leader and the epitome of a freedom fighter that every recruit aspired to be like him said: "What some of us are fighting for is to see that this oppressive system is crushed. We don't care whether, I don't even care whether I will be part of the top echelon in the ruling, I'm not worried but I'm dying to see a change in the system, that's all, that's all. I would like to see the young people enjoying together, that's all . . ."

A few weeks before the country attained its independence, founding leader of Zimbabwe, Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe delivered one of his seminal speeches that sought to ease flaring tempers and differences.

On March 4, 1980 Cde Mugabe concluded his speech by assuring citizens that Zimbabwe was for all who live in it when he said: "Let us constitute a oneness derived from our common objectives and total commitment to build a great Zimbabwe that will be the pride of all Africa.

"Let us deepen our sense of belonging, and engender common interest that knows no race, colour or creed. Let us truly become Zimbabweans with a single loyalty. Long live our freedom!"

The ultimate sacrifice of both nationalists and combatants is fully captured by the late national hero and former vice president of ZAPU Cde Jason Ziyapapa Moyo (JZ) when he said: "Inspirational figures, if you die for Zimbabwe, you live forever and not a minute without movement, not an hour without the people, not a day without the struggle, Zimbabwe must be free at all cost."

Indeed, Zimbabwe must be free at all cost and as enunciated by President Mnangagwa, the country is now focused on economic development and emancipation. Younger generations must learn from the sacrifices of our forbearers like Mbuya Nehanda to jealously guard our independence.