Nigeria: PDP Wins All LG Chairmanship, Councillorship Seats in Rivers Election

19 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

George Omereji, the Chairman of RSIEC and the presiding officer of the concluded election, made the declaration at the commission's secretariat in Port Harcourt.

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) on Sunday declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the overall winners of the just concluded Local Government Area elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the elections held on April 17, in Rivers state.

Mr Omereji announced that PDP won in all the chairmanship positions and the councillorship seats in the 23 local government areas.

He stated that certificates of return would be issued to the winners on Monday, April 19 at the commission's secretariat.

Mr Omereji urged the elected chairmen and councillors in the 23 local government areas to ensure good governance to the people.

(NAN)

