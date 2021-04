Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry mourned the death of veteran Egyptian journalist Makram Mohamed Ahmed, who died Thursday aged 86.

Shoukry, in a statement Friday, condoled with Makram's family and all journalists and writers for his death.

"May his soul rest in peace," the statement read.

The Foreign Ministry said Makram was a model to follow in terms of national action, noting that he had greatly contributed to enriching the intellectual and journalistic life in Egypt and the Arab world.