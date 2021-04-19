Egypt: PM Orders Formation of Committee to Revise Bill to Regulate Immigration

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli has decided to form a committee, whose task it should be to study a draft law to regulate immigration and defend rights of Egyptians abroad, Nabila Makram said Friday.

Once revised, the bill will be referred to parliament for a final approval, the emigration minister said in a statement.

The move reflects coordination between the government and the House of Representatives, she noted.

The committee should include representatives from the ministries of defense, emigration, foreign affairs, justice, finance and interior, Makram made it clear.

She said committee members will study the bill, which is submitted by her Ministry, and make necessary amendments.

It will write a report on the outcome of its actions and its recommendations about the draft law in its final form before it is sent to the House to have a say in it, the minister said.