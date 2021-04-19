Rwanda: Genocide - Rwandans in Uganda Commemorate

Rwandans in Uganda have commemorated the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The commemoration event was held on Saturday, April 17 at Lambu Genocide Memorial Site, one among the three Uganda-based Burial and Memorial sites for the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Lambu is a burial site for 3,336 victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, whose bodies were washed into Uganda by tributaries of Lake Victoria like River Nyabarongo and Kagera where they were thrown by the killers.

In the event, the Rwandans were joined by friends of Rwanda, diplomatic community and locals of Lambu landing site (Masaka district).

Due to Covid-19 preventive measures, few people allowed to attend the event physically, while others followed virtually.

Speaking at the ceremony, Joseph Rutabana, the High Commissioner of Rwanda to Uganda thanked the people of Lambu and the government of Uganda for allowing a decent burial for the Genocide victims, as he emphasized the need to raise the awareness about the evils of Genocide and the need to fight its denial and ideology.

"We must collectively denounce genocide and fight to bring the perpetrators to justice wherever they reside across the globe. It is through concerted effort that we can ensure that 'NEVER AGAIN' will Genocide happen anywhere," he said.

The event was graced Margret Kedisi, the Head of Regional Peace and Security at Uganda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who also called for effort to fight against genocide, and genocide denial.