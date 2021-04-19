Rwanda: Genocide - Rwandans in Uganda Commemorate

18 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Rwandans in Uganda have commemorated the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The commemoration event was held on Saturday, April 17 at Lambu Genocide Memorial Site, one among the three Uganda-based Burial and Memorial sites for the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Lambu is a burial site for 3,336 victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, whose bodies were washed into Uganda by tributaries of Lake Victoria like River Nyabarongo and Kagera where they were thrown by the killers.

In the event, the Rwandans were joined by friends of Rwanda, diplomatic community and locals of Lambu landing site (Masaka district).

Due to Covid-19 preventive measures, few people allowed to attend the event physically, while others followed virtually.

Speaking at the ceremony, Joseph Rutabana, the High Commissioner of Rwanda to Uganda thanked the people of Lambu and the government of Uganda for allowing a decent burial for the Genocide victims, as he emphasized the need to raise the awareness about the evils of Genocide and the need to fight its denial and ideology.

"We must collectively denounce genocide and fight to bring the perpetrators to justice wherever they reside across the globe. It is through concerted effort that we can ensure that 'NEVER AGAIN' will Genocide happen anywhere," he said.

The event was graced Margret Kedisi, the Head of Regional Peace and Security at Uganda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who also called for effort to fight against genocide, and genocide denial.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Fighting Approaching Chad Capital Sparks Travel Warnings
What's to Show for Zimbabwe's 41 Years of Independence?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Fire Ravages South Africa's Cape Town, Burns University Library
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.