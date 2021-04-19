Botswana Football Association Nullifies 2020/2021 Season

18 April 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Tebogo Lephogole

Gaborone — Botswana Football Association (BFA) National Executive Committee members have resolved to nullify the 2020/2121 football season.

A press release from BFA says this follows an NEC board meeting in Gaborone on Saturday where it was agreed that adoption of the return to play guidelines will be submitted to the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development (MYSC) and Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC).

Other resolutions include formalisation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the BFA and Botswana Football League (BFL) and adoption of the BFL constitution.

Club licensing roadmap, adoption of new regulations and an appointment of the first instance body and the appeal body have also been made part of the resolutions.

The statement further says there will also be a football tournament while BFA infrastructure development is set to commence.

The BFA NEC comprise of the BFA president, Maclean Letshwiti, BFA vice president Marshlow Motlogelwa, BFA vice president Masego Ntshingane, NEC members, Carlos Sebina, Tico Kamati, Alec Fela Monyake, female representative Lobito Ncube, southern block representative Sydney Kafela, northern block Tshegofatso Balisi, western block representative Olson Mantle, eastern block representative Barulaganye Moloi, Botswana Football League Chairperson Aryl Ralebala and First Division representative Sydney Magagane.

Also present at the meeting was BFA acting CEO, Thabiso Kebotsamang and BFA legal eagle, Pako Moakofhi.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

