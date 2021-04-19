Botswana: President Masisi Graces BDP Meeting

Maun — The President, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, attended the North West Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) sub-committee meeting in Maun on Thursday to discuss internal party issues and welcome new members.

Among those who were welcomed were Mr Moalosi Sebati who was Alliance for Progressives (AP) 2019 parliamentary candidate for Maun West and some council candidates, Mr Moeta Lere who contested the Boyei ward and Mr Olesitse Marewa for Nxaraga ward.

Also on the list was former BDP councillor for Boseja, Mr Baphutholodi Kgari who also became AP parliamentary candidate for Maun East in 2019 but shortly dumped the party to join Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

Mr Kgari was once elected the BDP North West regional chairperson in 2015 taking over from Mr John Wellio.

In an interview, BDP regional chairperson, Mr Reaboka Mbulawa, appreciated that their membership recruitment drive was producing presults noting that the incoming of Mr Sebati was a welcome development.

Mr Sebati, he said, was not an ordinary member, hence extendeding an invitation to the President to be among them when they welcomed him.

Mr Mbulawa said the majority of those welcomed were from AP and some from Umbrella for Democratic Change.

"This is an indication that we are a living democracy since people are free to join any political party of their choice without being victimised," Mr Mbulawa stated.

The region, he said, had received close to 1 000 applications for membership and more than 600 membership cards would be ready soon.

President Masisi was accompanied by Mr Kabo Morwaeng, Political Education and Election Committee (PEEC) secretary and MP for Ramotswa, Mr Lefoko Moagi.

Source : BOPA