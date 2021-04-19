Botswana: Leakage Harmful

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has expressed concern about widespread leakage of government information across the public service.

Speaking at the commencement of a two-day cabinet retreat Saturday, President Masisi said the practice was turning into the norm at government enclave.

He said the practice should be condemned as it had the potential to discredit the executive's level of integrity and trustworthiness.

The President said cabinet members had the obligation to guard against improper information dissemination by closing any information leakages under their ministerial portfolios.

Government planned to tighten and safeguard information until the appropriate release date and through rightful sources of dissemination, he said.

On another matter, President Masisi said in spite of COVID-19, government remained steadfast in fulfilling pledges made to the citizenry prior to the last general election.

He said the cabinet retreat would avail the executive the platform to review implementation of the transformation agenda progress in light of the health and economic setbacks caused by the pandemic.

President Masisi urged cabinet to utilise the retreat to identify challenges in implementing government policies geared at improving and empowering Batswana as well as agree on solutions for navigating the problems.

He was hopeful that the retreat resolutions would enhance projects and policy implementation approach to ensure tangible results for Batswana.

Dr Masisi expressed gratitude for the country's COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan saying the intention was to speed up the vaccination process.

Full administration of the vaccine would have a positive economic impact on Botswana's currently ailing economy.

Source : BOPA