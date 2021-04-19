Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda - Benediction Cycling Club Seeks to Win 3 Stages

18 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Benediction Ignite cycling club coach Benoit Munyakindi has challenged his riders to win the first three stages of the 2021 Tour du Rwanda slated for next month.

"Our target is to win three stages, preferably the first three to establish momentum. Our team has a good mixture of riders who are good in sprints and on hilly terrains," Munyankindi said.

"We have gained lots of experience from training and we have good riders who can do better. We didn't have competition but we have big names and compete in big tourney so we are ready for the Tour du Rwanda," he noted.

The first three stages will start on May 2. The first stage is from Kigali to Rwamagana and back to Kigali and will cover a distance of 115.6km. The second stage will be from Kigali to Huye with a distance of 120.5km while the third stage will start from Nyanza to Gicumbi and covers a distance of 171.6km.

"I am pleased with the way my riders have been training and I really feel confident about our chances of winning three stages this year. We have been improving in every competition and we feel stronger now. We are working hard as a team to see if we can win something in the Tour. So far it has been good for us and the team," Munyankindi said.

Winners in the different categories stand to win from a prize money kit of Rwf48m ($51,000). The overall Yellow Jersey winner takes home $4,000, while a stage winner gets $1,400.

Tour du Rwanda stages

Kigali - Rwamagana (115.6km) Kigali - Huye (120.5km) Nyanza - Gicumbi (171.6km) Kigali - Musanze (123.9km) Nyagatare - Kigali (149.3km) Kigali - Kigali (152.6km) Kigali - Kigali (4.5km) Individual CLM Kigali - Kigali (75.3km)

