Rwanda: Five Things You Need to Know About 2021 Kigali Peace Marathon

The Rwanda Athletics Federations (RAF) on Friday, April 16, officially launched the 13th edition of the Kigali International Peace Marathon

The annual race returns after the 2020 edition was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to RAF, this year's race could attract over 8000 participants, local and international, and will compete in three main categories namely Marathon, Half-marathon and Run for Peace. It is scheduled on June 20.

Times Sport looks at five key points you need to know about the highly-anticipated race.

Registration

For those who aspire to take part in the Kigali International Peace Marathon, registration is already open and will run until June 13, just a week before the race.

To enter the race, foreign athletes will pay $30, $10 for EAC participants and Rwf5,000 for locals while those who will participate in the Run for Peace category will pay Rwf2,000.

RAF has already sent invitations to foreign athletes who usually participate in the annual race and the federation said that there are big names on the international level who are expected to grace this year's edition.

Change of departure and finishing line

Athletes' departure and finishing line, which is normally located at Amahoro national stadium, has been moved to the Kigali Arena as the former is now temporarily closed pending upgrading activities.

Respecting Covid-19 protocols

The annual marathon comes at a time when Rwanda, and the rest of the world is battling the covid-19 pandemic which saw last year's edition canceled after the government halted all sporting events since the first case was reported in the country in March last year.

RAF president, Fidele Mubiligi, told the media that his office will be working with all responsible stakeholders on preventive measures to which participants will comply during the race to avoid the risks of spreading the virus.

"We are looking at how participants can maintain social distancing from their departure and during the race," said Mubiligi.

While it's mandatory for foreign athletes to get Covid-19 tests upon arrival, the athletics governing body said that it will discuss with responsible health institutions on whether all participants will be tested before being allowed to take part in the race.

Peace Marathon and CHOGM

The running event will take place a day before delegates arrive for the 2021 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, also known as CHOGM, which takes place from June 21-25.

Mubiligi said that they already discussed with the CHOGM organisers to inform delegates of the upcoming Peace Marathon so they can participate in it, for those interested.

"I think it would be a good opportunity for them to enjoy the race, by participating in the Run for Peace. We welcome them to take part in the event not only to keep themselves relaxed but also take advantage of that occasion to have experience of the beauty of the country, especially Kigali," he said.

Prizes

There will be no changes on the race winners. The winner of the Marathon category will get Rwf5 million and Rwf4 million for half-marathon, while those who will participate in the Run for Peace will get special prizes as normally planned.