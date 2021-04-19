Botswana: Collaboration Necessary for Excellence

Komana — All stakeholders in education have been called upon to work together towards facilitating academic excellence in schools.

The call was made by Khoemacau Copper Mine general manager Mr Kevin Moxham during a ceremony his company organised to recognise 2020 Primary School Leaving Examination top achievers from seven schools within its area of operation on Saturday.

Achieving academic excellence required a collective approach from all partners, he stressed.

Mr Moxham said partners such as village leadership, government, the community, teachers and private sector were key in bringing up disciplined rounded children who were academically sound and spiritually tuned up.

As partners, he said, they could promote excellence by supporting schools through giving learners prizes, provision of resources such as printers, laptops, WiFi to enhance learning and teaching.

Mr Moxham said the mine saw it fit to come up with the initiative in an effort to recognise efforts of top achievers in defying the odds during trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic to attain high marks.

Learners were showered with prizes which included branded school bags, water bottles and masks.

Meanwhile, Ms Kaavehe Rutina, a former Toteng Primary School pupil now doing Form One at Makalamabedi Junior Secondary School, who emerged as best performing learner, was awarded an IPad.

In the schools category, Somelo village's Khweosee Primary School won a floating trophy and a siren for being the most improved institution while the best overall performing school award, a trophy, went to Komana Primary School.

The mine and BOFINET jointly pledged to connect Komana Primary School to the national fibre optic network as well as to install WiFi at the school for a period of a year.

Mr Moxham described children as a resource that needed to be nurtured and groomed to be leaders of tomorrow.

"It all begins when they are at this stage and I plead with you to join forces and play your role. Parents must remember that charity begins at home and together we must understand that it takes the whole community to educate and groom a child," he said.

He encouraged learners to not only celebrate achievements but to get strength and courage to work harder.

A BOFINET official, Mr Tebelo Baitoti revealed that WiFi connection and installation works were already ongoing and would be completed in three weeks' time.

The project, he said, was ideal as it would promote and enhance quality education in the school.

Principal education officer, Mr Molebo Molapisi thanked Khoemcaeu for the initiative saying it was in line with government's request to the private sector to come on board and support the education system.

He said the initiative would encourage competition among schools as well as motivate learners and teachers to work harder.

"You have opened a can of worms as the competition will be tough this year. I wish you could extend the initiative to other schools in the region," he said.

Mr Molapisi acknowledged the top achievers' efforts and encouraged them to use their achievement as a foundation and stepladder.

Komana Primary School head, Ms Sophie Mogalakwe welcomed the connectivity project saying it would promote and engender quality education in the school.

She said noted that through the project, the school would be connected to the global village while teachers and learners would carry out their research hassle free.

Ms Mogalakwe was hopeful that the project would also motivate teachers to go the extra mile towards improvement of the school's performance.

The school's Parents and Teachers Association chairperson, Mr Bannabakae Sebopiwa thanked the mine and express the wish that the initiative would grow bigger.

He also urged the mine to extend prize giving to teachers as a way of motivating them.

Teachers did the spade work and therefore their efforts also deserved recognition, he said.

The event was held under the theme "Celebrating academic excellence in partnership with stakeholders from 2021 and beyond".

Source : BOPA